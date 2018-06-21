SourcePoint opens Polaris office

In a move aimed at expanding its outreach efforts in the southern part of Delaware County, SourcePoint unveiled its new branch office Tuesday on Polaris Parkway during a ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Located in Suite 200 at 1070 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, SourcePoint Executive Director Robert Horrocks told the Gazette Tuesday that the opening of SourcePoint’s South Office is “a milestone for us.”

Horrocks added, “We are glad to finally be down at this end of the county.”

A Delaware County nonprofit, SourcePoint provides residents of the county age 55 and older with professional expertise, services and programs.

In a press release, Fara Waugh, director of client services for SourcePoint, weighed in on the new office by stating, “The decision to expand our presence in the southern part of Delaware County was a logical step given the density of the population. Our mission is to help the community set a course to live well after 55.

“By placing staff and resources in a second location, we have the opportunity to support more older adults in the cities south of Delaware,” she adds.

According to the press release, SourcePoint’s South Office will house administrative offices for in-home care services staff, including care consultants — licensed professionals who work one-on-one with in-home care clients — and an information and referral specialist.

Later this summer, an insurance specialist will also be available.

During Tuesday’s unveiling, guests also got to tour the office’s community room, which will be used to conduct SourcePoint’s many educational programs, including its “New to Medicare” classes and caregiver workshops.

To help with the opening of the office, First Commonwealth Bank donated furniture to outfit the new space, the press release states.

Residents 55 years of age and older who are eager to visit SourcePoint’s new location can do so from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday (walk-in times) or by calling 740-363-6677 to schedule an appointment.

The organization’s headquarters will remain at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware. For more information, visit www.MySourcePoint.org.

SourcePoint services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

Surrounded by officials from Delaware County, the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce and SourcePoint, Fara Waugh, director of client services at SourcePoint, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony held Tuesday at the new SourcePoint South Office, 1070 Polaris Parkway, Suite 200., https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_SourcePoint-2.jpg Surrounded by officials from Delaware County, the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce and SourcePoint, Fara Waugh, director of client services at SourcePoint, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony held Tuesday at the new SourcePoint South Office, 1070 Polaris Parkway, Suite 200., Joshua Keeran | The Gazette Nelson Katz, an office assistant at SourePoint, speaks to one of the dozens of guests who toured the new SourcePoint South Office on Tuesday prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_SourcePoint2.jpg Nelson Katz, an office assistant at SourePoint, speaks to one of the dozens of guests who toured the new SourcePoint South Office on Tuesday prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

Branch location brings services to southern Delaware

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

