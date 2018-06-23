Fireworks set to launch

An estimated 30,000 spectators are expected downtown to view Delaware’s annual fireworks display Wednesday, July 4. The half-hour show will cap an Independence Day in Delaware that includes a parade and free outdoor concert.

Byers Auto Group, Meijer and OhioHealth again are the main sponsors of the fireworks show. Each renewed pledges – Byers as the Presenting Sponsor, Meijer as the Grand Finale Sponsor, and OhioHealth as the Community Spirit Sponsor – for the July 4 spectacle.

The City of Delaware sets a $25,000 fundraising goal each year for fireworks, while using city funds to pay for public safety and traffic control for the day’s activities. Ohio Wesleyan supports the events with public safety services and logistical help.

Also supporting the show with donations this year are JEG’s Automotive, the Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Structurepoint, CT Consultants, Scioto Energy, PPG and First Commonwealth Bank.

“Our community is truly blessed to have partners like this, who step forward to ensure this annual tradition,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said. “I hope everyone will take time to thank the sponsors for their generosity.”

Prior to fireworks, the Central Ohio Symphony will perform its traditional outdoor concert on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The day once again gets started with the annual parade, beginning at 3 p.m. and sponsored by Citizens for The 4th.

Parade and concert information is available in the Calendar at delawareohio.net.

As in past years, fireworks viewing will be available on the Ohio Wesleyan athletic fields and parking lots along Henry Street, between Wilmer Street and Olentangy Avenue.

The “City of Delaware Community Fund” for fireworks remains active. Tax-deductible contributions can be made to the fund, care of the Delaware County Foundation, 3954 N. Hampton Dr., Powell, 43065.

