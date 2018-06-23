New library outreach provides locks to bicyclists

Summer brings beautiful weather and new methods of transportation. This is the time of year when you see more people walking outside, hiking the local trails, and taking advantage of riding bikes to their favorite stops instead of driving.

The greater Delaware area is making itself more bicycle friendly in a number of ways. Cyclists will see bike racks in the downtowns and outside Delaware County District Library branches. Bike trails and connections are expanding. Even “sharrows” have been painted on many roads to alert drivers that they need to be aware of sharing the road with cyclists.

The Delaware Main Library sees an uptick in the number of children and family who bike to the library for our programs in the summertime, as well. Seeing this increase and hearing questions that came from our cyclist commuters, one of our circulation associates introduced a bicycle lock program at the main library.

The program is simple. If you’ve ridden a bike to the library, just park it in the racks at the front of the building and stop in to the Circulation Desk before you go about your visit to the library or the downtown. Our staff will lock and unlock bikes on a first-come, first-served basis. The bikes can stay locked in place until 15 minutes prior to the branch’s regular closing hours for the evening. On weekdays, that’s as late as 9 p.m. On the weekends, it’s generally 5 or 6 p.m.

Take advantage of this great program the next time you plan to bike downtown or to the library for a family outing.

Here are some more new books in our “Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise” series that may interest you.

• “I Feel You: The Surprising Power of Extreme Empathy” by Cris Beam. A rigorously researched and intensely moving examination of empathy: how it works, how it transforms us, and how our society misunderstands it.

• “The Lyme Solution” by Darin Ingels. Shares comprehensive, whole-body approaches to treating acute and chronic Lyme disease, outlining a five-step plan that involves prevention, early detection, bolstering the immune system, strategic uses of medication, and overall lifestyle-quality improvement.

• “How Luck Happens: Using the Science of Luck to Transform Work, Love, and Life” by Janice Kaplan and Barnaby Marsh. Examines the science that is popularly regarded as luck to reveal how celebrities achieved their stardom and how everyday people can use strategic techniques to tip the scales in their favor in their relationships, career, health, and family life.

• “Preschool Clues: Raising Smart, Inspired, and Engaged Kids in a Screen-Filled World” by Angela C. Santomero. The award-winning creator of children’s television shows including “Blue’s Clues” and “Super Why!” explains the philosophies behind her hit programs and offers help to parents in teaching their children critical thinking skills, fostering empathy and nurturing their self-worth.

• “Get Money: Live the Life You Want, Not Just the Life You Can Afford” by Kristin Wong. Offers a step-by-step guide to personal finance, encouraging readers to treat it as a challenge-driven game in order to turn what might otherwise be a tedious chore into a fun process.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_NICOLE-FOWLES-120117-3.jpg

By Nicole Fowles Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at nfowles@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!