Summer is great time to get creative

While summertime can be hectic and busy for some, it can also be a chance to try something new or get creative with crafts. Sometimes crafts bring to mind glue sticks, glitter, and little hands covered in paint, but Delaware County District Library offers great programs for adults to get crafty, too.

The Delaware Main Library offers monthly crafting sessions on one Saturday a month. Dubbed “Crafterday,” this class gets together to make a craft in a casual environment. On Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m., participants will be taking home Mason jar candles wrapped in sheet music. The Powell Branch Library craft group meets on the second Tuesday evening of each month. On Aug. 14, they’ll be making wine bottle tiki torches to ward off the mosquitoes while remaining charming. These are two great chances to craft a project that raises the ambiance at your house. These programs require preregistration, so we know how many to expect and buy supplies for. To register for these programs you can call any of our branches or sign up online at www.delawarelibrary.org/event.

The Orange Branch Library gets in on the crafty fun with its monthly Pinterest Craft program. We all know Pinterest is the craft idea jackpot, but it’s also intimidating to get started on those crafts sometimes. On July 26, we’re making music boxes out of mint tins. Can you imagine how much sweeter music will sound coming from a music box you made? The Aug. 23 project is so adorable, I can’t help but share it, too. It’s a pet portrait made of maps. No registration needed for these, just come on by on the fourth Thursday each month to make magic in craft form.

If crafting’s not your thing, maybe it’s time to start a new book. Check out some of the most popular books of the summer:

• “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger. Emily Charlton, the beleaguered assistant-turned-successful Hollywood image consultant, teams up with a former ace lawyer-turned-Greenwich stay-at-home mom to retain the services of an A-list model and politician’s wife.

• “The Outsider” by Stephen King. When a young boy’s body is found in the town park, Detective Ralph Anderson finds the evidence and the witnesses all pointing to one of the city’s most popular citizens.

• “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware. After erroneously receiving a mysterious letter about a large inheritance, Hal attends the deceased’s funeral and realizes that something is very, very wrong.

• “There There” by Tommy Orange. A novel—which grapples with the complex history of Native Americans; with an inheritance of profound spirituality; and with a plague of addiction, abuse and suicide—follows 12 characters, each of whom has private reasons for traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow.

• “Tom Clancy Line of Sight” by Mike Madden. Orchestrating a surprise for his mother, Jack Ryan Jr. searches for Aida, whose eyesight was restored by his mother years earlier, but when she is abducted in front of him, Jack finds himself pitted against mobsters and paramilitary units.

• “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand. When a bride-to-be is found dead in the harbor, Chief of Police Ed Kapenash searches for the killer within her own wedding party.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_Hannah-Simpson-1.jpg

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!