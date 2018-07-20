Gas station makeover

For years, the former Swifty Gas station located at 473 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware has been an eyesore to the community. After purchasing the building in 2014, N&G Takhar Oil LLC, located in Tipp City, will begin renovating the site to make way for a Marathon gas station.

On Wednesday, The City of Delaware Planning Commission voted to recommend the proposed development to City Council for approval.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Lance Schultz said of the current site, “This site has been a health and safety (concern) and pretty much a nuisance to the city for several years. From our perspective, we’re happy the owner purchased it and is going to redevelop it.”

Currently a 500-square-foot facility, the proposed redevelopment would extend the gas station to 3,800 square feet. The two existing pumps will be removed, and four new pumps will be installed. However, the footprint of the old gas station will remain the same in that no new pavement will be added to increase the overall size of the site.

According to the developer, the existing fuel systems from the previous station are still in “good, working order” and will be salvaged for the new Marathon station.

Asked whether or not the gas station would be open 24 hours, the developer said he didn’t believe so, saying the demand and traffic would ultimately decide the hours. He speculated an 11 p.m. closing time on the weekends, while an earlier closing time throughout the week would be appropriate for that particular area.

The developer, who is also currently building a gas station on U.S. Route 23 and owns gas stations around Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, said, “We have a history of successfully completing these projects, along with the owner.” He expects to be able to begin developing within four to six weeks of final approval. City Council will discuss the proposal at Monday’s meeting.

Planning Commission Chairman Stacy Simpson, speaking to the developer, said, “The part of town you are building this in, I think it is a great opportunity to set a nice precedent in that area. I think that area has a really good future ahead of it, and I think you’re going to make a good first splash in that (future).”

