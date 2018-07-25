Police accepting applications for Citizens Academy

The City of Delaware Police Department is accepting applications for its upcoming Citizen Police Academy, where residents get a chance to get hands-on and learn about the police department.

Robert Hatcher, the course’s instructor and the police department’s community relations officer, said the class is an opportunity for people to “learn more about what the police department does for the community.”

Hatcher said the free course will begin on Sept. 4 and run every Tuesday night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. until the final course on Nov. 13. He added there will also be a session from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The academy will cover the following topics: criminal law, police procedure, officer safety, drug investigations, traffic stops, building searches, criminal investigations, domestic violence and firearms. The academy will also require each participant to go on a four-hour ride-along with a city police officer.

Hatcher said all applicants are subject to a background check and must attend at least nine of the 11 classes to graduate.

Delaware City Schools Executive Director of Human and Material Resources Jerry Stewart took part in the 2017 academy and said he would recommend the program to anyone in the community.

“The Delaware Citizen Police Academy helped me learn more about the myriad of ways the department serves our community and developed my understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the officers, leadership and department staff,” Stewart said. “I would highly recommend this program to anyone in the community that is interested in the program.”

Angela Linnane, the CFO of Saint’s Auto Service, also completed the academy last year and similarly recommended the academy.

“I don’t have a favorite part because I thought all of it was interesting and informative,” Linnane said. “I didn’t realize how many moving parts there are within the legal system. I also got to witness how invested our PD is in serving and protecting our community.”

Hatcher said one of his favorite parts of the academy is seeing everyone learn during the course.

“It’s really cool to see everyone have an ‘ah-ha’ moment,” Hatcher said.

Upon completing the course, participants have the opportunity to join the Delaware Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, a nonprofit that assists the police department with community events and other duties.

Applications for the academy can be found at http://www.delawareohio.net/police-department-page/citizens-police-academy/ or by contacting Hatcher at 740-203-1132 or rhatcher@delawareohio.net.

City of Delaware Police Officer Adam Graham and his partner, Ollie, visited the citizen’s academy last fall where Graham demonstrated Ollie’s training and ability by hiding small scented items in a large room and having Ollie locate them. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_Police-1.jpg City of Delaware Police Officer Adam Graham and his partner, Ollie, visited the citizen’s academy last fall where Graham demonstrated Ollie’s training and ability by hiding small scented items in a large room and having Ollie locate them. Courtesy photo | City of Delaware Police Department A participant of the Delaware Police Citizens Academy role plays as a police officer while alumni from the academy role play as various types of people in a traffic stop. During the roleplay, “officers” may have very uneventful stops or stops with difficult, or even dangerous occupants. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_500_6425.jpg A participant of the Delaware Police Citizens Academy role plays as a police officer while alumni from the academy role play as various types of people in a traffic stop. During the roleplay, “officers” may have very uneventful stops or stops with difficult, or even dangerous occupants. Courtesy photo | City of Delaware Police Department

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.