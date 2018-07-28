Ironman event provides plenty of inspiration

There’s nothing like Ironman Ohio weekend to motivate me to get back on the wellness train. If you’ve never been to watch the athletes take on this challenge, I highly suggest you stop by this weekend. The bike and run finish lines are at Selby Stadium, right around the corner from the Delaware Main Library, and the positive atmosphere is contagious. If you’re a spectator who’s in town to cheer on your athlete, come check us out. It’s a cool place (Literally. I’m talking air conditioning.) to take a break while your athlete is out on the course.

But if, like me, you find yourself inspired by all the Ironman athletes but aren’t quite feeling the “iron” motivation DCDL has plenty of opportunities to kick start your wellness journey. Sometimes wellness starts on the inside. I am a big fan of daily meditation, and the Orange Branch Library offers a weekly meditation session on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. It’s a great way to start the week.

An easy way to get moving is with tai chi or yoga. DCDL offers both. These are gentle introductions to movement for beginners or those returning to physical activity. The popular Tai Chi classes from this spring are returning the Delaware Main and Orange Branch Libraries on Monday and Tuesdays respectively this fall, while the Renew with Yoga series is back at the Ostrander branch this fall as well.

Sometimes you just want to get you workouts done in the privacy and comfort of your own home. (I personally like to use the pile of unread books next to my couch as motivation. I can read until the workout is done.) There are many workout DVDs available, not to mention the books on fitness plans, couch to 5k training and perhaps even an Ironman training guide.

Check out these DVD and book titles for some wellness inspiration in your life:

• “Every Body Yoga” by Jessamyn Stanley. An internationally recognized, stereotype-shattering yogi welcomes people of all shapes and sizes to start practicing yoga with simple instructions for 50 basic yoga poses and 10 sequences and reinforces the idea that yoga is about how someone feels, not looks.

• “Tai Chi for Body and Mind Fitness”. In this inspiring DVD program, Pat Akers guides you through the gentle, flowing movements of tai chi that can strengthen and relax your body while calming your mind and improving your mental focus.

• “Run Forever” by Amby Burfoot. Whether you are a beginner runner or experienced marathoner, RUN FOREVER will show you how to motivate yourself, avoid injuries, increase speed and endurance, and reach your goals. Best of all, you’ll enjoy optimal health throughout your life.

• “Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics” by Dan Harris. The co-anchor of Nightline and author of the best-selling 10% Happier presents a lighthearted, practical guide to meditation that debunks the myths, misconceptions and self-deceptions that make everyday people reluctant to participate.

• “Your First Triathlon” by Joe Friel. Your First Triathlon offers a 12-week training plan for total beginners as well as custom plans for athletes experienced in running, cycling, or swimming. Four easy-to-use plans include achievable swim, bike, run, and optional strength workouts that will gradually but surely build anyone into a triathlete.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/07/web1_Hannah-Simpson-3.jpg

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!