Fall’s arrival can’t come soon enough

We’re firmly entrenched in the dog days of summer. While we might not currently be suffering the oppressive heat from the beginning of July, it’s still been as muggy as I always associate this time of year to be. The name “dog days of summer” doesn’t actually refer to any of the wonderful pups in our lives, but the rising of “Sirius,” the Dog Star, into the sky just before the sun. While that’s fascinating, I still picture dogs laying in their yards panting away in the late summer heat. It’s during these hot hot days that I’m so happy to be spending my days at the library; winding down the summer and dreaming of fall.

I know it seems like far too early to be wishing for autumnal breezes and sweaters, but I can’t help it. It’s my favorite season. As soon as the hectic pace of summer begins to slow down, I’m ready for it. And the pace of this current summer has just slowed down at the library. Summer Reading Club is over, storytimes are on break while librarians prepare for back to school, and though we’ve got lots of fun programming happening at all DCDL locations, it’s happening at a peaceful tempo.

Since I’m thinking ahead to upcoming seasons, why don’t I share some of the big events we’re hard at work on at the moment? We’re cooking up some fantastic events for this fall and winter. The Great GeekFest will be back at the Delaware Main Library on Oct. 20. We’ve had a team working on it since early this spring, and it’s bigger and better than ever. We’re also preparing for another DelawaREADs event. Keep an eye out for the book announcement; it’ll be coming up soon. I think everyone will enjoy what we’ve got planned.

I plan on spending the next few low-key weeks catching up on my to-be-read list. Here are some titles I’ve added recently:

• “French Exit” by Patrick DeWitt. Bankrupted by her infamous litigator husband’s tabloid death, a scandal-fearing widow flees New York for Paris, where she and her deadbeat son navigate near-comic self-destructive choices.

• “Black Chalk” by Christopher J. Yates. A psychological thriller set in New York and at Oxford University follows a group of six students as they play an elaborate game of dares and consequences with tragic results.

• “The Summer Wives” by Beatriz Williams. Drawn into and then banished from exclusive Winthrop Island when a complex relationship between her stepsister and a working-class college youth ends in violence, a Shakespearean actress returns after 20 years to pursue justice.

• “The Art of Fielding” by Chad Harbach. A baseball star at a small college near Lake Michigan launches a routine throw that goes disastrously off course and inadvertently changes the lives of five people, including the college president, a gay teammate, and the president’s daughter.

• “Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win” by Jo Piazza. An ambitious woman who wants it all leaves her Silicon Valley job to run for Senate against an underhanded opponent who forces her to decide how much she is willing to sacrifice.

• “Seven Days of Us” by Francesca Hornak. Looking forward to a Christmas family reunion for the first time in years, the Birch family is upended by the news that their physician-activist daughter has been exposed to a foreign virus that forces the entire family into quarantine for a week also shaped by respective anxieties, past glory, and a shocking secret.

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

