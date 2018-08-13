Benefit in the Barn set for Aug. 18

Time is running out to purchase tickets for this year’s Benefit in the Barn, Broadway in the Barn. Join Delaware and Union County Farm Bureaus for an evening of food, fellowship, and music at the fourth annual Benefit in the Barn on Aug. 18 at We Feed U Farms near Radnor.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner provided by City Barbeque at 6 p.m.

Ohio craft beer from Restoration Brew Worx, Ohio wine from Oak and Brazen, and ice coffee drinks from Choffey’s Coffee will be available. The Central Ohio Symphony and Delaware Hayes Singers will begin the Broadway-themed program at 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs and listen to the concert under the stars or in the barn.

This year’s event is held at the farm of Jim and Mary Rodman at 5530 Radnor Road, west of Radnor, Ohio. Handicapped parking will be available. A limited number of reserved tables can be purchased.

Benefit in the Barn’s mission is to ensure that none of our neighbors go hungry. Last year, this event raised $38,000 to benefit hunger relief agencies. Proceeds will support the Delaware County Hunger Alliance and the Hope Center in Marysville.

Benefit in the barn wouldn’t be possible without many supportive sponsors.

The Delaware County Foundation is again this year’s Presenting Sponsor. Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram – Delaware and Honda Marysville are sponsoring the dinner portion of the program. Other sponsors include: Safelite Foundation, Cargill, United Way of Delaware County, First Commonwealth, Agee, Clymer, Mitchell and Portman, Trillium Farms, Nationwide, Wright Moore Law offices, Richwood Bank, Ohio Corn and Wheat, First Citizens Bank, Farm Credit, Ag Credit, Becks Hybrids, Maloney and Novotny, Kalmbach Feeds and Dawson Farms, Price Farms, Ohio Health, Memorial Health, Lee Farms, Select Sires, Millholland Financial, Union Rural Electric, Barrett, Easterday, Cunningham and Esselgroth, Heritage Co-op, Holbrrok and Manter, Jack Fling, Evolution Ag, Union County Foundation, and Culvers of Marysville.

Tickets can be purchased online at BenefitInTheBarn.org. General admission is $35 per ticket for and includes the concert and dinner. Farm Bureau members will receive a $5 discount per ticket when entering their Farm Bureau member number. A limited number of tickets will be sold, so be sure to get your tickets early. Please call the United Way of Delaware County at 614-436-8929 for additional assistance regarding ticket purchases or Delaware and Union County Farm Bureaus at 740-363-1613 for general questions.

The scene at a previous Benefit in the Barn. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_Download_2018-08-10_16-11-14.jpg The scene at a previous Benefit in the Barn. Courtesy Photo The scene at a previous Benefit in the Barn. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_Download_2018-08-10_16-10-47.jpg The scene at a previous Benefit in the Barn. Courtesy Photo

Annual event to take place near Radnor

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware and Union County Farm Bureaus.

Submitted by the Delaware and Union County Farm Bureaus.