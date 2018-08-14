Make A Difference Day renamed

Connections Volunteer Center announced Aug. 1 that it’s changing the name of its award-winning day of service to Make A Difference Delaware County to better convey the local, countywide nature of the event. This year’s event will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, with initial volunteer check-in happening in two locations within the county: Camp Lazarus in Delaware, and Jessica Forman’s State Farm Insurance office in Sunbury.

Volunteers will gather at their selected location and receive a complimentary breakfast and project assignments for the day. Assignments will vary, but mainly include work at a local older adult’s home or nonprofit agency. Over a three-hour period, volunteers will serve by completing outdoor jobs such as yard work, painting and leaf raking. Following each project, volunteers are then invited back Camp Lazarus for a lunch – a way to show appreciation for moving good forward.

Ostrander volunteer Becky Miller said she enjoys giving back as she knows she’s making an immediate difference in lives of others. “We got to help an elderly lady with neuropathy trim her flowers, add soil and mulch the beds and rake leaves,” said Miller. “She was very pleased.”

With an average of 500 volunteers, event coordinator Colleen Dennis says it’s this type of impact that fuels the event year over year. “Nonprofits and older adults have come to depend on the volunteer labor sent to their locations,” said Dennis. “Though we’ve changed the name, the dedication and desire of volunteers to make a difference has remained.”

To participate in the 2018 Make a Difference Delaware County, contact Connections Volunteer Center at 740-363-5000 or register online at www.ConnectionsVolunteerCenter.org.

About Connections Volunteer Center

Connections Volunteer Center is a program of HelpLine, funded by SourcePoint, United Way of Delaware County, HelpLine, and private donations. HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, a partner with United Ways of Delaware, Morrow, and Union Counties, and recipient of various state and federal grants as well as contributions that support its mission and services. To learn more, visit www.helplinedelmor.org.

