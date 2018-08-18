Time to nominate your favorite librarian

Part of my job at the library is to attend community events and get out to meet the people in our community face-to-face. It’s one of the best parts of my job. At these events, I’m often regaled with messages for our librarians. Whether it’s “Mr. George’s storytimes rock!” or “We love when Becky visits our school!” or simply “Your staff is always so helpful,” I get to be the bearer of good news. Who doesn’t like to be that kind of messenger?

There’s now a chance for you to send that message yourself. The American Library Association is now accepting applications for the 2018 I Love My Librarian! Award. Each year, this award recognizes 10 librarians from across the nation who go above and beyond for their communities. The winners receive a $5,000 cash award, a plaque commemorating the award, and a travel stipend to the award presentation in New York City.

There is, however, one condition for nominations. According to official rules: “Each nominee must be a librarian with a master’s degree from a program accredited by the American Library Association in library and information.” Nominees must also be currently working at a library. At DCDL, anyone whose nametag says “librarian” or includes “M.L.I.S/M.L.S.” is eligible. If you’re not sure, don’t be scared to ask. Answering questions is what we’re here for after all.

You can get more information on the nomination process at www.ilovelibraries.org/lovemylibrarian.

Speaking of librarians, one of the most sought-after genres they’re asked to find recommendations for is suspenseful fiction. Here are some great titles if this is one of your favorite genres:

• “Find You in the Dark” by Nathan Ripley. In order to taunt the police, Martin Reese uncovers long-lost victims of serial killers and anonymously reports them, but when his latest search reveals a fresh body lying among decades-old remains, Martin realizes he’s being hunted by a real killer.

• “Baby Teeth” by Zoje Stage. An ailing woman fights to protect her family from her mute daughter’s psychologically manipulative schemes, which are complicated by her doting husband’s denial about their daughter’s true nature.

• “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman. A successful banker and a rising filmmaker embark on a blissful paradise honeymoon in Bora Bora, where the discovery of a mysterious bag of riches triggers a sequence of events that indelibly marks their marriage and lives.

• “The River at Night” by Erica Ferencik. Struggling with a soul-crushing job, a beloved sibling’s death and a divorce, Wini joins her friends on a hiking and rafting trip only to become stranded away from their survival gear and targeted by sinister rescuers who force the women to reconsider their loyalties and secrets.

• “Dead Woman Walking” by Sharon Bolton. When she witnesses a murder from a hot air balloon before it crashes, leaving her the sole survivor, Jessica Lane discovers she does not know who she can trust when the killer comes after her.

• “The Last Time I Lied” by Riley Sager. An artist who witnessed the disappearance of her bunkmates at summer camp as a young girl accepts an opportunity to return to Camp Nightingale as a painting instructor and tries to discover what really happened to her friends.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_Hannah-Simpson-2.jpg

By Hannah Simpson Glad You Asked

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Hannah Simpson, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Hannah at hsimpson@delawarelibrary.org. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!