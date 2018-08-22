Iconic animator to visit Delaware

An animator with a career spanning 50 years and characters like Scooby-Doo, the Smurfs, and the Flintstones, will be at Gallery 22 in Downtown Delaware for three days showing off characters and Beatles artwork.

Ron Campbell, an Australian animator who worked on the 1968 Beatles animated film “Yellow Submarine” as well as the the 1960s Beatles animated television show, in addition to other children’s shows including “Scooby-Doo,” the Smurfs, “Rugrats,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Flintstones, “The Jetsons and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” will be in attendance at Gallery 22 this weekend selling paintings of his characters, including The Beatles.

Diane Hodges, the coordinator of Gallery 22, said she was contacted in June about having a pop-up exhibit of Campbell’s work and jumped at the chance.

“Fortunately, the gallery was available that weekend, in-between the Duct Tape exhibit which just ended on Saturday, and the Northwest Neighborhood Association Art Show which opens Sept. 7,” Hodges said. “I thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase Ron’s amazing work and perhaps an opportunity to draw a new audience into 22. I am very much looking forward to meeting Mr. Campbell and seeing his artwork.”

Gallery 22, located at 22 E. Winter St., Delaware, will host Campbell on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

“The Beatles” Saturday morning cartoon series, which Campbell also directed, debuted on ABC on Sept. 25, 1965, and received monstrous ratings in its time slot. Campbell also wrote the forward to the definitive book on “The Beatles” cartoon series, which is titled “Beatletoons.”

In his book, “Up Periscope,” “Yellow Submarine” producer Al Brodax credited Campbell with saving the movie and tying it all together at the last minute.

Campbell’s former studio was awarded a Peabody and an Emmy for his work in children’s television. Since retiring after a 50-year career, he has been painting subjects always based on the animated cartoons he has helped bring to the screen. With particular emphasis on The Beatles, he shows his cartoon pop art in galleries worldwide.

The event at Gallery 22 coincides with the 50-year anniversary of “Yellow Submarine” and is free to the public. All works will be available for purchase.

Campbell's artwork from "The Beatles" cartoon series. Animator Ron Campbell stands in front of some of his artwork. Campbell will be at Gallery 22 on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free to the public, and all artwork can be purchased.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

