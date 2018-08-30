Local student awarded OAC scholarship

COLUMBUS — Six Ohio high school and college students have been selected to receive scholarships from the Ohio Agricultural Council. The scholarships, each totaling $1,500, were awarded for the 2018-2019 school year.

The students, each of whom is pursuing a degree in an agricultural-related area of study, were chosen based on their excellent academic record, outstanding leadership qualities, community involvement and exceptional essay responses.

“The Ohio Agricultural Council is pleased to provide scholarships to help students further their education. These students have demonstrated exceptional passion for agriculture, and we look forward to the experience they’ll bring to our industry,” said Hinda Mitchell, OAC president. “The future of food production and farming is bright, and we congratulate these promising young leaders on being selected to receive scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.”

The high school student recipients and their hometowns are as follows:

• Alexis Elliott, Mt. Victory

• Sarah Lehner, Delaware

• McKayla Raines, Seaman

The college student recipients and their hometowns are as follows:

• Mary Buehler, Anna

• Todd Peterson, Sabina

• Garrett Stanfield, Manchester

The students were recognized at OAC’s 53rd annual Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Awards Program on Aug. 3 at the Ohio State Fair. As part of the award, the scholarship recipients also receive a one-year complimentary membership in the council, which provides a variety of educational and insightful learning opportunities for members of Ohio’s farm community.

For more information visit www.OhioAgCouncil.org/.

Submitted by the Ohio Agricultural Council.

