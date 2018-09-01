Lesson in bus safety

Bus Safety Week at Delaware City Schools wrapped up Friday with a presentation about rules and protocol when riding the bus and what to do in case of an emergency.

On Friday, bus drivers Scott Russell and Kim Kirk gave a presentation to students and answered questions they had.

Kirk said students understanding how they should sit and act on the bus makes everything run smoother.

“The big thing is that they know the rules,” he said. “We’ll have 60 to 70 kids, and we’ve got to pay attention to the road to make sure they are transported safely. (Students) knowing what to do is a big part of that.”

Russell told students they should sit “seat on seat, back on back, feet on the floor” while they ride the bus.

Russell also told students that there is no eating or drinking on the bus, and he reminded them that they must be quiet at railroad crossings.

The last part of the lecture was what students should do in the event of an emergency. Russell explained how students should leave the main door of the bus and stick together in a group after leaving the bus.

However, if the front door is blocked or not functioning properly, Russell informed students how to exit the bus using the rear door. He reminded them if they do exit via the rear of the bus, they are to sit down and scoot off the back of the bus, not to jump.

“If something happens to your bus driver, one of the older kids will call 911,” Russell told them. “Stay on the bus until emergency services show up, and they will take charge.”

Russell also gave students a chance to ask questions, but he forbid questions that began with “what if.”

“What if there’s a bear or what if the bus is underwater?” Russell joked. “Anything that starts with “what if?” the answer is to listen to your bus driver.”

After ruling out “what if?” questions, the number of hands in the air shrunk dramatically.

“We just want to make kids aware of the rules,” Russell said.

After the lesson from Russell, students went outside and practiced emergency exits from both the front and rear exits of the bus.

Bus drivers Scott Russell and Kim Kirk give a presentation to students at Woodward Elementary School about bus safety and procedure. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_DSC_0098.jpg Bus drivers Scott Russell and Kim Kirk give a presentation to students at Woodward Elementary School about bus safety and procedure. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Students at Woodward Elementary School get back on the school bus to practice emergency exits Friday morning after they exited out the back door. Friday was the conclusion of Bus Safety Week at the district. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_DSC_0118.jpg Students at Woodward Elementary School get back on the school bus to practice emergency exits Friday morning after they exited out the back door. Friday was the conclusion of Bus Safety Week at the district. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

