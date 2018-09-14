DCSO urges caution on Berlin Station Road

Since the opening of Olentangy Berlin High School in August, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has been urging drivers to obey the speed limit and drive with caution on Berlin Station Road.

Tracy Whited, the head of community and media relations at the sheriff’s office, said Thursday that since the start of the school year, deputies have seen more speeding and failure to stop within assured clear distance on Berlin Station Road.

“There’s always an adjustment period as everyone gets used to the increased traffic flow and changes, but there should not be any learning curve whatsoever when it comes to obeying the posted speed limit,” Whited said.

Whited added deputies have already cited several teens and adults for speeding since the start of school, and the school resource officer is focusing on educational efforts to “help remind teens about why speeding is so dangerous,” but Whited noted that “adults need to set good examples” when it comes to speeding.

“A ticket should be the least of your worries if you’re speeding,” Whited said. “Crashes resulting in serious injuries – or worse – should cause all motorists to obey the speed limit … Speeding is a key risk factor in the severity of injuries in a crash.”

Whited said that as a result of the increase in speeding, the sheriff’s office has begun giving more attention to that area.

“We’re directing targeted enforcement in that general vicinity,” Whited said. “As you near any school facility, and the traffic sign indicates motorists travel 20 mph during restricted hours, but the sign does not list those hours, then play it safe and slow down. The Ohio Revised Code does not state what those restricted hours should be nor are there any requirements for those signs to list any hours. So, if the sign’s lights are flashing, or there are buses, children or pedestrians in the area, slow down. It’s that simple.”

Whited said in addition to the danger of speeding in a school zone, drivers caught speeding can fast stiff fines. Whited reported that drivers caught travelling 45 mph, 25 mph over the speed limit, will be fined $160 and fined $185 on a second offense. She added that travelling 56 mph in the school zone, 36 mph over the posted speed of 20 mph, could result in the driver being arrested.

Whited also encouraged drivers to obey the posted speed at the curves on Berlin Station Road. She said local residents have reported several accidents after drivers were traveling too fast and went off the road at the curves.

Pictured is a vehicle that recently crashed into a tree on Berlin Station Road. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports that drivers have been travelling too fast on the road or are not used to the increased amount of traffic from Olentangy Berlin High School, which has led to several crashes and drivers being cited for speeding. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Sheriff's Office The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports these tire tracks through a yard off Berlin Station Road happened after a vehicle took the turn too fast and slid off the road. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Sheriff's Office

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

