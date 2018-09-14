Delaware Run focus of walk

The Northwest Neighborhood Association (NNA) and the Central Ohio Communities Project (COCP) are partnering together to host a September walk that will highlight the importance of the Delaware Run Watershed to the county. The “Watershed Walk” will be held in Delaware from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23.

“Delaware Run is one of the largest tributaries in Delaware County, consisting of 2 percent of the county’s drainage,” a press release for the event states. “Its watershed drains 6,485 acres of agricultural land near the headwaters north of the city of Delaware and flows through urban, industrial and suburban land closer to the confluence with the Olentangy River, just north of Selby Stadium on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University.”

Walks will be anywhere from 40 to 90 minutes in duration, depending on the number of areas explored, and, according to the press release, are appropriate for anyone ages 8 and older. The 90-minute walk will begin at Selby Stadium (45 S. Henry St.), and the 40-minute walk will begin at Hidden Valley Golf Course (580 W. William St.).

Participants will meet in the streambed at Boardman Arts Park, located at 154 W. William St., for the beginning of the walk. From there, participants will be ferried to the trailhead for each walk.

Each walk will be led by local scientists and experts who will explore the history, ecology and geologic features of the stream with a scavenger hunt. Water quality testing and stream cleaning will also be done. Those taking part in the event are encouraged to bring towels, extra shoes, and socks to change into after the event.

NNA and COCP state they are hosting the walk to create awareness to the current state of local streams and the potential for improvement.

“Delaware Run is heavily channelized and completely buried in spots as it winds its way through the city,” the release states. “The case has been made on multiple occasions that it would be advantageous to the city to daylight Delaware Run.”

The release describes “daylighting” as the process of restoring a stream of water to a more natural state, resulting in a healthier and more vibrant community, education opportunities, and improved water quality.

Following the walks, there will be family activities at Boardman Arts Park that include light refreshments, green arts and crafts, watershed bingo and other games, a community watershed mural project, a green resource fair, gnome-building, rock-stacking contests, an “Earth Dance,” and a free concert by The Rivermen.

Those interested in participating can register on the Delaware Run Watershed Walk Eventbrite page. For more information on the event, contact Terry Hermsen at thermsen@otterbein.edu or Roxanne Amidon at nna@delawarenna.org.

Pictured is the Delaware Run just before the bridge on South Sandusky Street near the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/09/web1_Delaware-Run.jpg Pictured is the Delaware Run just before the bridge on South Sandusky Street near the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @ddavis_gazette.