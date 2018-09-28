Northlake Summit officially open

Berkshire Township and Delaware County residents now have a new luxury apartment option to consider with the opening of the Northlake Summit rental community. Schottenstein Real Estate Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Wednesday to present the new development to the community.

Located near the northwest corner of Interstate 71 and state Route 36/37, just east of 3 Bs and K Road and across from the Cracker Barrel restaurant, Northlake Summit includes 252 units on 25 acres of land. The 252 overall units include a number of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Square footage of the apartments, which are located within the Olentangy Local School District, range from 800 to 1,600 square feet.

Most apartments include an attached garage. Other amenities include a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, a heated resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, multiple lounges, a fire pit, game room, putting green, dog park, business room and community gardens.

“The location of Northlake Summit is right in the path of growth and will be the nicest rental community in the area with many units already leased,” Schottenstein Real Estate Group President Brian Schottenstein said. “Delaware County and Berkshire Township have been great to work with, and I appreciate their confidence in our company.”

Asked if Northlake Summit is similar to other projects they have completed in central Ohio, Schottenstein said he likes to think they’re all their own style.

He added, “We look forward to continuing to build high-quality developments in prime locations within the county.”

Schottenstein said the cost to rent these apartments range from $900 to $1,800 a month. The targeted demographics, he said, is aimed toward anyone from young professionals to empty-nesters.

According to Schottenstein, in addition to Northlake Summit, Schottenstein Homes plans to construct 120 single-family homes and 90 patio homes on the 250 acres in which the new apartment complex is located. In total, Schottenstein said there will be 350 single-family homes when everything is finished.

Just one of many amenities, Northlake Summit includes a heated, resort-style swimming pool. Pictured is the 6,000-square-foot clubhouse at the newly opened Northlake Summit complex, located between 3 Bs and K Road and Interstate 71 in Sunbury.

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

