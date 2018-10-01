New Olentangy official to carry concealed weapon

During the Olentangy Local School District Board of Education meeting on Sept. 27, a resolution was passed to approve newly-hired Deputy of Safety, Security, and Preparedness Joe Suozzi for concealed carrying of a weapon as he begins his new position with the district.

The written authorization for Suozzi to be armed is in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code Section 2923.122 (D) (1) (a).

“We’ve been very specific in this resolution, so as to not leave any doubt that this position will be the only position we’re recommending to have the capability to possess a concealed carry weapon,” Superintendent Mark Raiff said at the meeting. “Joe Suozzi is certainly qualified to possess a weapon. He is properly trained and has met extensive credentialing in that regard, and will continue to be properly trained.”

Raiff added the language has been added to the job description, should the position become open, to make that training a requirement of the position.

A statement from the district said the resolution is “an additional measure to ensure the safety and security of staff and students — particularly in a rapid response situation.”

Suozzi was unanimously approved for a two-year contract, worth $100,000 yearly, to fill the new position at the Sept. 6 meeting. He will join the district this month after retiring from a 20-year career with the FBI, and his contract will run through 2020. According to an OLSD press release, the responsibilities of the position will include “assessing current safety security protocols and providing recommendations for improvement at districtwide and building levels.”

Suozzi, who Raiff said has already been involved in assessing security measures for the upcoming elementary additions, will come to OLSD with a wealth of experience in security and safety. Suozzi’s experience with the FBI includes a multitude of roles in intelligence, special operations, special technologies, crisis management, firearms, SWAT, and work with the U.S. Embassy as a legal attaché. Suozzi also served as an officer for the Batavia Police Department and Genesee Sheriff’s Office, located in Batavia, New York.

“I’m excited to be given this opportunity to use my years of training and experience to benefit the Olentangy Local School District,” Suozzi stated in the press release. “My family and I are active members of the Olentangy community, and it’s satisfying to know this next chapter of my career will have the potential to make our schools, district, and community safer and stronger.”

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

