Democrats kick off bus tour

With early voting for the Nov. 6 general election set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 10, the Ohio Democratic Party’s People First bus tour kicked off Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse, and its first stop was outside City Hall in downtown Delaware, where voters were given the chance to meet the party’s candidates in various races involving Delaware County.

“Our candidates are focused on making sure Ohioans have access to affordable health care, good-paying jobs, and quality education — issues that directly impact all Ohio families,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “We’re traveling the state to shine a light on the GOP culture of corruption in Columbus the past eight years, and to support our diverse team of Democratic leaders we can trust to fix Columbus and make a brighter future for all Ohioans.”

On the tour Tuesday was Danny O’Connor, candidate for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District; Louise Valentine, candidate for Ohio Senate, 19th District; Cory Hoffman, candidate for Ohio House of Representatives, 67th District; Kathleen Tate, candidate for state representative, 68th District; Aileen Wagner, candidate for Delaware County Commissioner; and Indu Rajan, candidate for Delaware County Auditor.

Pepper told the small crowd that gathered Tuesday afternoon near the large blue tour bus on South Sandusky Street that they, the Democratic voters, are “showing the country that grassroot energy can overcome big money.” He said O’Connor’s, D-Columbus, race against Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, was basically a tie, even though O’Connor was outspent in his campaign in the Aug. 7 special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District.

“We’re proud to be here in Delaware and hopefully our message is very clear,” Pepper said as he pointed to the People First slogan on the bus. “It’s about who you’re fighting for and who you’re fighting against. We’re fighting for everyday Ohioans.”

The party is traveling across Ohio in the People First bus, highlighting its agenda at county fairs, festivals, rallies, college campuses, cities and villages in every area of the state up until Election Day on Nov. 6.

The bus was to stop in Delaware and Mansfield on Tuesday, and continue with stops the first week in New Philadelphia, Salem, Wooster, Findlay, Granville, Cincinnati, Bucyrus, Napoleon, Lorain, Elyria and Cleveland.

“We’re an 88-county campaign this year,” Pepper said.

The first week of the tour will culminate with the annual State Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 7, featuring keynote speaker U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California).

The Ohio Democratic Party rolled into downtown Delaware Tuesday afternoon in its big blue People First bus to meet the voters of Delaware. When the bus doors opened, six Democratic candidates emerged, all of whom are seeking various offices in the Nov. 4 general election. Pictured left to right are Kathleen Tate, candidate for State Representative, 68th District; Aileen Wagner, candidate for Delaware County Commissioner; Cory Hoffman, candidate for Ohio State Representative 67th District; David Pepper, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman; Danny O’Connor, candidate for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District; Indu Rajan, candidate for Delaware County Auditor; and Louise Valentine, candidate for Ohio State Senate 19th District. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/10/web1_DSC_4315-copy.jpg The Ohio Democratic Party rolled into downtown Delaware Tuesday afternoon in its big blue People First bus to meet the voters of Delaware. When the bus doors opened, six Democratic candidates emerged, all of whom are seeking various offices in the Nov. 4 general election. Pictured left to right are Kathleen Tate, candidate for State Representative, 68th District; Aileen Wagner, candidate for Delaware County Commissioner; Cory Hoffman, candidate for Ohio State Representative 67th District; David Pepper, Ohio Democratic Party Chairman; Danny O’Connor, candidate for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District; Indu Rajan, candidate for Delaware County Auditor; and Louise Valentine, candidate for Ohio State Senate 19th District. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

Downtown Delaware first stop

