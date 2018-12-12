Pet food drive helps seniors

The seventh annual Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park Holiday Pet Food Drive is Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of dry dog and cat food, dog biscuits, and pet store gift cards are welcome. A portion of the donations goes to SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program.

For seniors with limited budgets, the reality of caring for a pet can be a hardship. Studies have shown seniors who cannot afford pet food are more likely to share their own limited food supply with their pets. SourcePoint sends out more than 500 pounds of pet food each month so that local Meals on Wheels clients can take care of their pets — and themselves.

Donations of pet food are welcome at the Holiday Pet Food Drive at 3993 Hollenback Road, Lewis Center. Donations also are welcome at SourcePoint year-round at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, or online from our Amazon Wish List. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org/meals-on-wheels.

Pet food donations are unloaded at SourcePoint, where they are divided and distributed to Meals on Wheels clients for their pets. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_SourcePoint_pet-food.jpg Pet food donations are unloaded at SourcePoint, where they are divided and distributed to Meals on Wheels clients for their pets.

