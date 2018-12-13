FFA team claims back-to-back state titles

Students in the Big Walnut – DACC Agricultural Education program competed in the State Food Science & Technology Career Development Event (CDE) on Dec. 1. The event was sponsored by the Brewster Cheese Company and was hosted in the Parker Food Science Building at The Ohio State University.

The team placed first out of 20 finalist teams in the state of Ohio for the second year in a row and has earned the opportunity to compete in the National Food Science & Technology CDE in conjunction with the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019,i n Indianapolis, Indiana.

Real-world issues in the food industry are brought to life in this event. Students identified food processing equipment, completed a risk assessment on food processing facilities through pictures, classified food issues in customer complaint letters, completed sensory evaluations of food products, and completed five practical math applications. In addition to the individual activities, students also worked together to complete a team product development scenario. For this element, students were given three prototypes along with a nutritional analysis and target market information. Students were responsible for using the information to develop food packaging and nutrition facts panel meeting FDA requirements in addition to responding to questions about the production of vegetable snack crackers – all aspects from processing to nutrition are examined in the event.

Leading the team was Jillian Salmon, who placed third in the state, followed by Caroline Elicson, seventh; Kyle Lortz, eighth; and Chris Dible, 35th. The team was coached by Dr. Mary Kay Pohlschneider.

There were a total of 1,290 students from 115 schools competing at all levels across the state of Ohio.

The Big Walnut – DACC FFA is a chapter of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America. The chapter is one of 8,568 chapters and 653,359 members throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The program is open to students in agricultural science classes at Big Walnut High School and is funded through cooperation with the Delaware Area Career Center.

For the second year in a row, the Big Walnut – DACC FFA chapter has won the state Food Science & Technology CDE. This qualifies the chapter to compete in the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo. Pictured, left to right, are Kyle Lortz, Jillian Salmon, Caroline Elicson and Chris Dible. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_State-Food-KJCaCh.jpg For the second year in a row, the Big Walnut – DACC FFA chapter has won the state Food Science & Technology CDE. This qualifies the chapter to compete in the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo. Pictured, left to right, are Kyle Lortz, Jillian Salmon, Caroline Elicson and Chris Dible. Courtesy photo | Jeffrey Stimmell

