Dempsey students carol at Carlisle

The halls at Carlisle Elementary School in Delaware may not have had boughs of holly Friday afternoon, but they were packed with dozens of carolers from Dempsey Middle School.

More than 50 students in the French and Spanish clubs at Dempsey strolled the halls Friday just before the end of the school day, singing Christmas carols in French and Spanish to the elementary school students.

Spanish teacher Tista Todt said the visit is an annual tradition that has been going on for 11 years, and she added it’s a great opportunity to expose the elementary school students to the languages they can begin to learn at Dempsey.

“I like sharing a little excitement about learning a language with them,” Todt said.

Todt added her students have been practicing the songs in Spanish for a few minutes each class for the past few days, and they learned about six songs which they were able to share at the elementary school. Todt said the songs and practice also helped her students improve their memorization.

Eighth-grader Katie Fink said Friday that she has a younger sibling at Carlisle, and she was enjoying caroling.

“I like seeing the student reactions,” Fink said.

Todt said her children went to Carlisle, and she has a good relationship with the school staff and School Aged Child Care (SACC) workers. After dismissal Friday, the clubs sang carols for the SACC students.

French teacher Megan Helgeson said she’s only been at Dempsey for three years, but she has enjoyed taking part in the tradition.

“It’s cute,” Helgeson said. “I love that it gets my students to sing in French. It’s a fun way for the (Carlisle) students to experience another language.”

Helgeson and Todt’s students sang a mixture of English Christmas songs translated into another language and songs originally written in French and Spanish. They were met with cheers from the Carlisle staff and students.

Dempsey Middle School French Club students rehearse with their teacher Megan Helgeson Friday afternoon in the gym at Carlisle Elementary in Delaware. The students gathered together to sing songs for SACC students at Carlisle. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_DSC_0094.jpg Dempsey Middle School French Club students rehearse with their teacher Megan Helgeson Friday afternoon in the gym at Carlisle Elementary in Delaware. The students gathered together to sing songs for SACC students at Carlisle. Dempsey Middle School Spanish Club students sing Christmas carols for students at Carlisle Elementary School Friday afternoon. More than 50 Dempsey students took part in the event, which has been an annual tradition for the past 11 years, according to Spanish teacher Trista Todt. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_caroling1.jpg Dempsey Middle School Spanish Club students sing Christmas carols for students at Carlisle Elementary School Friday afternoon. More than 50 Dempsey students took part in the event, which has been an annual tradition for the past 11 years, according to Spanish teacher Trista Todt.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

