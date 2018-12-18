Local kids donate to Ashley nonprofit

On Nov. 29, kindergarten students from Enchanted Care Kids Campus in Delaware visited Recreation Unlimited in Ashley to deliver a donation of 240 gifts, just in time for the holidays.

Throughout November, students at all 14 Enchanted Care locations in the Columbus area and Ready Set Grow in New Albany partnered to collect items from the organization’s wish list. During their visit, Enchanted Care students placed the donations under the tree, and the gifts were then distributed to individuals with physical and developmental disabilities during Recreation Unlimited’s holiday party. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of giving back to the community.

Recreation Unlimited Farm and Fun is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides year-round programs in sports, recreation, and education for individuals with disabilities and health concerns, while building self-confidence, self-esteem and promoting positive human relations, attitudes and behaviors. For more information, visit www.recreationunlimited.org.

Enchanted Care locations and Ready Set Grow in Ohio are part of Nobel Learning Communities, Inc., a national network of 200 private schools, including preschools, elementary, middle and high schools in 19 states across the nation. For more information on Enchanted Care and Ready Set Grow, or to find a nearby school, visit www.EnchantedCare.com and www.RSGrow.com.

Kindergarten students from Enchanted Care Kids Campus in Delaware recently visited Recreation Unlimited in Ashley to deliver a donation of 240 gifts collected by all Enchanted Care® locations and Ready Set Grow. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/12/web1_rec-unlimited-photo-6.jpg Kindergarten students from Enchanted Care Kids Campus in Delaware recently visited Recreation Unlimited in Ashley to deliver a donation of 240 gifts collected by all Enchanted Care® locations and Ready Set Grow. Courtesy photo | Enchanted Care

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.