Local teen receives Eagle Scout Award

An Ostrander teen was honored in an Eagle Court of Honor on Sept. 28.

Brendan Sayer, a Fairbanks High School student, is a member of Troop 284 out of Bellpoint Community Church. His scoutmaster is Dustin Parker and committee chairperson is Becky Miller. He is the son of Doug and Stacy Sayer, of Ostrander, and their third son to obtain the rank of Eagle.

Sayer joined scouts as a Tiger Cub and spent 12 years dedicated to the Scout Law and Oath. He was an assistant patrol leader and scribe in his troop. He has helped run stations at the Maple Syrup Festival and Monster Mash, both at Camp Lazarus. He has also volunteered at Make a Difference Day and the area road clean up on state Route 257.

The Eagle Scout Project he managed was revitalizing the veterans memorial at the Bellpoint Community Church, which included raising funds for supplies and materials, clearing out overgrown bushes and existing stones, and cleaning the memorial. Sayer then laid paver stones around the memorial, including a walk way up to the memorial in the shape of a cross.

Sayer has attained all ranks, including Arrow of Light as a cub, Tenderfoot, First and Second class, Star and Life. He has attended Camp Birch, Camp Mountaineer in W.V., Camp Freelander, Camp Falling Rock and Thunderbase 2018.

Outside of his role in the Boy Scouts of America, Sayer has played on the Fairbanks soccer Tteam, been a member of the Ski and Science clubs, and the Fairbanks Concert Band along with pep band. He is also involved in the youth group at Bellpoint Community Church and has gone on five mission trips across the country.

Submitted story

Submitted by Troop 284 of Delaware.

