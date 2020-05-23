Delaware Run flood of 2020

The Delaware Run resembled a raging river Tuesday morning. Pictured is the tributary as it flows east just past South Washington Street in Delaware.

Delaware Run is shown rushing under a bridge on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University Tuesday morning. One of the largest tributaries in the county, its banks were unable to contain the large amount of rain that fell on the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Not only did the flood waters leave behind debris as shown on the walkway leading to the bridge, but it also flooded nearby properties and roadways, and left parts of the OWU campus underwater.

Flood waters completely covered OWU’s labyrinth Tuesday morning, leaving just the benches visible.

Heavy rains Monday night into Tuesday morning left many business in downtown Delaware, especially those near Delaware Run on South Sandusky and Spring streets, flooded. While the rain continued to fall, businesses like The Backstretch (pictured) spent Tuesday afternoon pumping water out of their buildings and cleaning up the damage left behind by the flood waters.

Flood waters forced many downtown businesses in the south block of downtown Delaware, like Amato’s Woodfired Pizza at the corner of William and Sandusky streets, to spend Tuesday afternoon pumping water out of their buildings and cleaning up the damage left behind by the flood waters.

Community volunteers along with staff at The Backstretch gathered at the downtown Delaware establishment Wednesday afternoon to clean up the mess left behind by Tuesday’s flood waters. Numerous objects like this shelf were pulled from the basement and either salvaged or trashed.

Craig Myers hands up a beer bottle during Wednesday’s cleanup efforts at The Backstretch. While many of the salvaged bottles featured well-known brands, this particular bottle depicts The Little Brown Jug.

Volunteers help carry a wooden ladder pulled from the flooded basement at The Backstretch.

Craig Myers, who volunteered his services Wednesday, lifts a trash can full of debris from the basement at The Backstretch, 14 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The site of the first Ohio State University football game, which took place near Delaware Run on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, was underwater Tuesday morning. OSU won the game over OWU by a score of 20-14 back in 1890.