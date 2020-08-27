Funding available for trails

The Delaware County Trails Committee (DCTC) is accepting funding applications for its 2020-2022 Delaware County Trail Assistance Program now through Oct. 1. The DCTC has $100,000 available for projects related to the creation of new multi-use trails or for the improvement of currently existing trails.

Eligible applicants include local governmental entities, park districts and nonprofit organizations. Potential projects can include, but are not limited to, construction of multi-use trails in Delaware County, acquisition of property and easements for multi-use trails, or for maintenance. The grant can also be used for matching funds.

All applicants are encouraged to review the Central Ohio Greenways Design Guidelines for shared-use path development and must follow all ADA compliance guidelines. Applications will be due by Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.

For more information or to download an application, please go to: regionalplanning.co.delaware.oh.us/current_events/delaware_county_trail_committee_plan/

The Delaware County Trails Committee is a committee appointed by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, who also authorized the creation of a countywide trail system master plan in 2017. The trail assistance program is a tool to assist local communities and non-profits further the goals of that master plan.

For more information or additional assistance, please contact Zachary Dowley at zdowley@co.delaware.oh.us or by phone at 740-833-2113.

