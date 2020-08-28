County citizens sought for MORPC Board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint two community members to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission Board.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is a voluntary association of central Ohio governments and regional organizations which envisions and embraces innovative directions in transportation, energy, housing, land use, the environment and economic prosperity.

The commissioners will appoint two members to three-year terms beginning Oct. 1, 2020, and ending Sept. 30, 2023. Members would be required to attend meetings on the second Thursday of every month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. These meetings currently are occurring virtually. If in-person meetings resume, they would be held at MORPC’s offices in Columbus.

The commission supports diversity in all of its activities. Consequently, members are strongly encouraged to appoint representatives who can speak for diverse groups, including disadvantaged, low income and minority groups. Additionally, the commission can benefit from additional expertise in such areas as housing, finance, planning, technology and energy. Members may be drawn from such groups as: higher education officials; health care providers; the agricultural/local foods community; community- or government-relations fields; public and private colleges and universities; former county, township or municipal elected officials who are not current members; and private nonprofit and for-profit entities that provide transportation, energy or mapping.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Dana Bushong, Delaware Countyhuman resources, at 740-833-2129 or dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7.

