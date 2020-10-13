County commissioners seek DCBDD members

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint up to three members for terms on the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The appointed individuals must be residents of Delaware County and citizens of the United States, and must be interested in and knowledgeable about the field of developmental disabilities and related fields.

Individuals and family members of individuals currently receiving and/or eligible for services from DCBDD are eligible to apply. Individuals who have professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration or government service are encouraged to apply.

The commissioners are seeking to appoint up to three citizen members for terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities consists of seven members. The duties of a board member are defined as: Develop and approve the policies of the Board for the operation of programs, services, and supports; Become familiar with issues affecting individuals who are developmentally disabled; Plan and set priorities based on available funds for the provision of programs and services; and Employ and supervise a qualified superintendent.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs.

For any questions regarding this application procedure, please contact Matt Brown, Delaware County human resources, 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Submitted by Delaware County.

