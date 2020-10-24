Trick-or-Treat Village canceled in Genoa Twp.

GALENA — Trick-or-Treat Village, a popular annual event that was to have taken place this afternoon in Genoa Township, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Canceling is always a difficult decision,” wrote Trustee Connie M. Goodman in the Genoa Township September/October Newsletter. “Staff is hopeful that events can be reinstituted safely in 2021.”

Had it taken place, the Genoa Township Safety/Service Complex at 7049 Big Walnut Road in Galena would be teeming with township children playing games, enjoying hot dogs and refreshments, and taking part in a variety of activities, including a hay maze, a haunted house, touch-a-truck, fire station demonstrations, and meeting the K-9 Officer Ben and his handler Officer Michael Sigman.

The event also coincides with Fire Prevention Month in October.

Despite the cancellation, there will be neighborhood trick-or-treating in Genoa Township from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

“The activity is not an official, township-sponsored event,” Goodman said. “Participants must exercise their best judgment in determining whether conditions are safe.”

Noting the recent changes in the township, Goodman said, “Our biggest change, of course, is the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is affected by this in some way. Stores hours are varied, supplies of some items remain in short supply, and seeing people in masks is a common occurrence. “Social Distancing” is a new term. As a township, we have moved to Facebook Live and Webex for virtual meetings. Administrative offices remain closed, but work has not stopped – just moved away from in-person contact.”

One positive, she said, was seeing that families were spending time together in the township’s parks, trails, and reopened playgrounds.

“Although change may be inevitable and may be challenging at times, it is part of life,” Goodman said. “I prefer to embrace the opportunities change brings. “Have a safe and healthy fall.”

Another upcoming event is Election Day.

“Soon, political signs will begin to sprout in greater numbers among the fallen leaves,” Director of Development and Zoning Joe Shafer said in the newsletter. “The Development and Zoning Department generally does not administer enforcement against political signs to avoid the appearance of favoritism for a candidate or issue. However, the township requests that signs remain on an individual’s own private property, well outside of road right-of-ways. A best practice is to place signs 10 or more feet back from any curbs, sidewalks, telephone poles, drainageways, and/or utility markers along the road.”

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

