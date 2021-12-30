Schneider: BW in position to handle inevitable growth

SUNBURY — Brad Schneider, who decided not to seek reelection in November, took part in his last meeting as Big Walnut Board of Education president on Dec. 17.

He repeated the thank you messages from that meeting on social media.

“I worked with a great group of board members over my 8 years,” Schneider posted on his Facebook page. “I learned from all of you and am grateful that you shared your experience and expertise with me and our community.

“The Superintendents and Treasurers I served with were all examples of good people in a battle that seems to become more impossible by the day. But each of them was focused on doing what is best for our kids while balancing the needs of the community as a whole.”

A school board member since 2014, Schneider described himself as “focused on economic growth, facilities, and development of technical and employable skills” for Big Walnut Local Schools. His tenure saw the passage of a bond issue that permitted the construction of a new elementary and high school for the growing district.

“The challenges of growth will continue to be one of the greatest obstacles for this district in the next 10-20 years,” Schneider wrote to Big Walnut-area residents in the current district newsletter. “Because of this investment you have made, we have positioned the district well to address the facility aspect of this challenging equation for the near future.”

Schneider was among those who spoke at an open house and dedication for the new schools on Dec. 16.

“When at our new school dedication ceremony … I stated how I appreciated the sacrifice of our community to build our new facilities,” Schneider said on Facebook. “But those buildings are nothing without the dedication of every staff member and volunteer who dedicate themselves to our kids. People are what makes buildings like those become great. And we have a great group of staff members dedicated to the success of our kids and community.”

In his Facebook post, Schneider also thanked his family, “who allowed me to hang out for long Thursday nights, stay after practices to discuss issues with community members when they wanted to go home and were accepting of me taking phone calls and digging into issues that dug into my time with them.”

He concluded his message by saying to residents, “Please find a way to serve our community. Whether it’s board service or some other act of service in our community, we only become aware and wiser about the challenges we all face when we give our time and engage with people outside of our normal social scope.”

Schneider’s term expires today as does the term of Vice President Liana Lee, who lost her reelection bid in November.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

