Meals On Wheels fundraiser underway

SourcePoint is celebrating three decades of its Meals On Wheels program with a “March of Meals” fundraiser.

“More than just a meal” is the theme of this year’s fundraiser, said SourcePoint Director of Communications Alison Yeager, who added the fundraiser is different than previous ones.

Yeager said this year’s fundraiser coincides with the 50th anniversary of the national Meals On Wheels program as well as the 30th anniversary of the local program.

SourcePoint was able to hold its traditional boxed lunch fundraiser in 2020 just before the pandemic hit, but it transitioned to a mail and digital campaign last year.

“We raised more money and reached more people,” Yeager said.

Previous fundraisers were done in combination with a “Community Champions” event where elected officials volunteered to prepare and deliver meals. Yeager said that aspect of the fundraiser is returning this year in the form of a monthlong event.

“By expanding the opportunities ,we’re hoping that we’ll get more participation, too,” she said.

Yeager added SourcePoint’s Meals On Wheels programs provides a vital service to elderly adults in the county.

“We really are unique,” she said. “Our nutrition staff and volunteers go above and beyond. People are getting a friendly visit, a daily visit, which is also a safety check, which is really important. Our volunteers follow up immediately if a recipient doesn’t answer the door. They really form a great connection. It’s more than just nutrition.”

Yeager said the program operated throughout the pandemic, and COVID served to highlight how valuable the service was.

“We’re so pleased with our efforts during the pandemic,” she said. “The pandemic really highlighted the importance of this. It’s so vital to the older adults.”

Donations can be made at mysourcepoint.org/give or by calling 740-363-6677.

Yeager said she hopes the fundraiser also helps county residents over 55 in the community realize all the services SourcePoint offers.

“We always focus on Meals On Wheels in March because that coincides with (the national program), but for us, when you say to someone that SourcePoint offers aging services or in-home services, they may not understand what that entails,” Yeager said. “If you say we offer Meals On Wheels, that’s a nationally known name, and it’s a great introduction to the wider variety of what we can provide.”

Yeager added she’s excited about the “March for Meals” fundraiser.

“Home-delivered meals are more important than ever,” she said. “(SourcePoint is) producing over 1,000 meals a day and it’s hard work. With demand growing, it’s important to raise money for the program, and we hope this campaign reaches more older adults who may not be aware of what we offer.”

More information about SourcePoint and the Meals On Wheels program can be found at mysourcepoint.org.

Local goverment officials pose for a photo during the 2019 Community Champions event at SourcePoint. During the event, which is returning this year in the form of a month long event, local officials volunteer to prepare and deliver meals. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_2019-m4m-champions.jpg Local goverment officials pose for a photo during the 2019 Community Champions event at SourcePoint. During the event, which is returning this year in the form of a month long event, local officials volunteer to prepare and deliver meals. Courtesy photo | SourcePoint Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle poses for a photo with a Meals On Wheels volunteer at SourcePoint in 2020. SourcePoint is currently running its annual fundraiser to support the Meals On Wheels program. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_2020-m4m-riggle.jpg Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle poses for a photo with a Meals On Wheels volunteer at SourcePoint in 2020. SourcePoint is currently running its annual fundraiser to support the Meals On Wheels program. Courtesy photo | SourcePoint

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.