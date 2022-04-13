Wi-Fi part of Freeman Road Park fixes

WESTERVILLE — Freeman Road Park now has free wireless network access, Genoa Township announced last week.

The network is being maintained by the Westerville Public Library in partnership with the township. It can be used throughout the park when it is open.

“One of our recent strategic goals has been to strengthen access to core library services at the corners of our district,” said Erin Francoeur, executive director of the library, on the township website. “We hope that this free service will help Genoa Township residents and visitors fill in the internet gap between work, school, and home.”

That’s not all that is happening at Freeman Road Park. The township has secured more than $100,000 in grant funding, which will go to installing a new ninja course in the park. An area has been dug up, but due to the rain, things are on hold.

Other parks in the township have received funding from the new parks levy last year. “With this new funding, four new pickleball courts were added to Center Green Park, 25 trees were planted, and the basketball court and parking lot were resurfaced and painted,” Trustee Renee Vaughan said during the State of the Township address. Center Green and Hilmar parks received help with the geese population. The roof on the shelter at McNamara Park was replaced, and the roof on the red barn was repaired. The township returned to movie nights and a fishing day last year after a hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community gardens on Worthington Road had all its plots rented last year, with seven new large plots and 24 raised beds added. Birdhouses were replaced, and the Parks Advisory Committee planted 300 tree saplings in the no-mow areas.

“At the beginning of 2021, all Genoa Township meetings were held virtually,” Vaughan said. “However, by April, all meetings were held in-person. New audio-visual equipment was added to the township hall. Since reopening, trustee and zoning meetings can still be viewed live online. Using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act money, Genoa Township renovated township hall. The walls were painted, and carpet, lights and electrical plugs and doors were replaced. The security system at the fire station was upgraded and security systems were added to the maintenance building and township hall. Lastly, the township hall entrance was improved to provide safety and security for staff.”

