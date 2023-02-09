DCS Board approves roof work at Carlisle

By Glenn Battishill

[email protected]

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education on Monday approved roof renovations for Carlisle Elementary School as well as staffing changes.

The board met for its regular meeting at Willis Education Center and approved a $392,487.51 project to reroof the original section of Carlisle. Director of Facility and Transportation Jason Sherman said the section of roof being replaced is the building’s original roof from 1955.

“We’ve certainly got our money out of that,” he said.

Sherman added the renovations will add insulation, and the project will increase the school’s energy efficiency. The project is being funded through the 2019 bond issue.

In other matters, the board approved the resignation of Chase Butler, a custodian at Dempsey Middle School, and approved the retirements of Dr. Beverly Rodeheffer, the W.I.L.L. teacher leader, and Ruth Reagan, a custodian at Schultz Elementary School.

The board also approved the employment of several staff members, including Adrianne Gleason, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Dempsey; Jose Blecharczyk, an educational assistant at Hayes High School; Rachel Boyer; an educational assistant at Schultz; Amber Howell, a custodian at Woodward Elementary School; Ashlee Springer, an educational assistant at Conger Elementary School; Sharon Steck, an educational assistant at Schultz; and Jodi Stewart, a cook/cashier at Dempsey.

Additionally, the board approved a number of supplemental contracts for the 2022-2023 school year for various positions including coaches and music advisors.

The board also approved the early graduation of Aiden Cox, Gavin Mays, Jakob Short, Anthony Thornton and Tyler Zembo.

The board will meet next on March 13.

Cutline: Part of the roof at Carlisle Elementary School, pictured, will be replaced at a cost of $392,487.51. District officials said the section of roof being replaced is the school’s original roof from 1955. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette