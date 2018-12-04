LAWRENCE “LARRY” FATHBRUCKNER

DELAWARE — Lawrence Herman “Larry” Fathbruckner, 81, of Delaware passed away early Monday morning December 3, 2018 at his residence.

He was born May 2, 1937 in Delaware to the late Harley George Fathbruckner and Tillie Viola (Millhouse) Fathbruckner and later graduated from Olentangy High School in 1955.

He proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. On May 2, 1962, he married the love of his life Margaret Mae “Peggy” Strous. Together they shared almost 56 years of marriage together.

Larry worked for US Airco for many years and then worked 22 years at the Flxible Company. He was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a member of the Delaware Moose, VFW #3297, and Eagles #376, where he enjoyed playing cards. He was an avid hunter and trapper.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Tonya (Martin) Loos and Tina (Rick) Finks, all of Delaware; grandchildren, Daniel and John Loos, Heather Maxey and Courtney Finks; sisters, Mary (Raymond) O’Connell of Ostrander and Janice (Rick) Trippier of Delaware; brother, James (Mary) Fathbruckner of Delaware; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife Peggy, his brothers Andrew and Harley Fathbruckner and his sisters Genevieve Coy and Anna Harman.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Fathbruckner family.

