DELAWARE — Mary Lois Johnson, 95, of Delaware passed away late Monday evening, April 8, 2019 at the Delaware Court Health Care Center.

She was born January 21, 1924 in Perry County to the late William Byron Fox and Bessie (Woodyard) Fox.

Mary was an accounting clerk for the Abex Corporation where she worked in the Delaware branch, Columbus branch and then retired from the Marysville branch in 1988.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son Charles, sister Viola Marie Corby and two brothers John Denver Fox and Carl J. Fox.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services observed per Mary’s request.

Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Delaware Court Health Care Center Activities Center.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware has been entrusted with her care.

To share a fond memory of Mary or offer condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.