DELAWARE — Jean Avillee Stimmel Lowe, 98, passed away on April 1, 2019 at the Sarah Moore Nursing Center. She was born August 19, 1920 in Marysville, Ohio to Hugh O. and Marie Rogers Stimmel and raised on a farm. She graduated from Watkins High School in 1938 where she played basketball and was her class Vice President. An accomplished seamstress as a teenager, her sewing projects won blue ribbons at the Ohio State Fair. Sponsored by the local physician, Dr. G.E. Cowles, she began attending Mt. Carmel School of Nursing, but a back injury forced her to leave. She continued as the physician’s nurse in his office on his house calls in the area, and as a fever cabinet technician at his clinic.

On April 24, 1944, she married Ensign Fred B. Lowe from Ostrander, Ohio. She traveled the United States proudly supporting his career as a USN pilot. In 1956, his flight was lost at sea, and she returned to Delaware, Ohio to raise their three children.

She retired as a billing clerk for the Larcom and Mitchell Company, then began part-time employment at JoAnn Fabric where many knew her as the seamstress to help with any project. Jean was an active member of the Millcreek Baptist Church for more than 60 years and served as Clerk for many years, as well as Vacation Bible School teacher. An 80-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she held many offices including District President and Deputy Grand Matron.

Jean will be remembered for her kindness and compassion as well as her spark and wit, especially when she was playing cards.

Predeceased by her husband, a son, Henry Thomas (Pauline), and infant son, James S., Jean is survived by her daughters: Rita Jean Heffley (Mike), Betty Louise Lowe (Hull), grand children: Michael Lowe, Diana Heffley, Virginia Heffley Harris, Jessica Hull Weinlein, John Hull, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, April 25 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 with OES services at 7:30, and a celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 10:30 at Robinson Funeral Home in Delaware, Ohio. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

The family suggests donations to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society as their mission is assistance to assist active personnel as well as spouses and children in various difficult circumstances.

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Attn: Development

875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225

Arlington, VA 22203

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.