MARENGO — Roger O. Santille, age 82, of Marengo, died of complications from back surgery on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Countryview of Sunbury surrounded by his loving family. Longtime member of Worthington Christian Church and most recently Sunbury Christian Church. Retired from Upper Arlington Schools after 36 years as a Biology teacher, coach and athletic trainer.

Roger was a John Deere Aficionado. He enjoyed riding on, working on and collecting anything John Deere. He loved nature, being outdoors, gardening and planting trees. Roger was most proud of his six-decade marriage to his high school sweetheart, the men his three sons have become and the difference he was able to make in his students’ lives.

Born in Jewett, Ohio to the late Petro “Pete” and Mary T. (Giacobbi) Santilli. Also preceded in death by sisters, Frances Harrah, Anne DeNardi and Helen O’Connell; brothers, Dean, Eugene and Raymond Santille.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Myrna “Penny” (Lukens) Santille; sons, Jeffrey (Christy) of Delaware, Steven (Denise) of Pagosa Springs, CO, and Richard (Rhonda) Santille of Marengo; grandchildren, Josh (Sarah) Joseph, Jennifer (fiancé’ Cody), Jacob (fiancé’ Kaylee), Ryan (Emily), Shelby, Kaley and Nicolas Santille; great-grandchildren, Konner, Lukas, Sadie, Nellie, Elise, Ethan, Evie and Blake; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at noon on Saturday. Dr. Marshall Hayden officiating. Private immediate family only interment at Kingwood Memorial Park.

The family offers special thanks to the staff at Countryview of Sunbury and BellaCare Hospice for their compassion and care for Roger.

Contributions may be made to the Worthington Christian Church or BellaCare Hospice in Roger’s memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Santille family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with Roger’s family.

We ask that you please follow the Covid Restrictions and social distancing guidelines.