MILDRED L. HUMMEL

Mildred Louise Hummel, age 97, U.S. Navy WW II Veteran and a longtime Delaware local artist passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Delaware Court. She was born in Cleveland on January 16, 1924, to the late Barton R. and Georgia (Taylor) Griffith.

A proud US Navy Veteran of WW II, she served as a telegrapher and attended The Ohio State University.

In 1991, she was named Delaware Artist of the year. She enjoyed teaching at the Delaware Arts Castle, where she displayed her art, painting, reading, and traveling around the country. Her favorite places were Tennessee, Florida, Scotland, and Australia. Mildred was a member of the Delaware Artist Guild, Critical Eye Group of Columbus, Central Ohio Watercolor Society, Worthington Area Art League.

Her life centered on caring for the needs of her family and art, specializing in watercolor. Forever generous, she was loving, kind-hearted, funny, and enjoyed life to the very fullest.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Susan Collier of Delaware, son Philip (Rita) Barlie of Holland, Ohio, grandchildren: David Warner, Stacy Warner, George (Kristine) Morrison, Teresa (Joe) Holub, Rhonda Browning, Philip (Lori) Barlie, 13 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Ann Griffith of Ashville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years Franklin Hummel, infant daughter, grandson Chris Barlie, siblings Dan Griffith, Margaret Griffith, and Lois Sherman.

Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Delaware Court as well as Bella Hospice for their tender and excellent care of Mildred.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Sunday, September 19th at the Radnor Cemetery with Celebrant Tom Dea’therage officiating. To be followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Radnor Township Hall with military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Delaware Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.