MANSFIELD — It was Chuck Laisure’s fun and friendly personality that set him apart from others. His out-going nature put people at ease, and will be his legacy.

Chuck passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 in Avita Hospital Ontario. He was 72.

Born Charles Allen Laisure, Jr. October 14, 1948 in Columbus to parents Charles A. Laisure, Sr. and Marjorie (Seydler) Laisure, he was graduated from Big Walnut High School in 1968, and earned his Associates degree from ITT Technical Institute.

He accepted a position with GTE in Delaware as a network engineer and worked with them through transfers to Muskegon, MI, and mergers, retiring in 2004 from Verizon.

Early in life, Chuck served as an assistant scoutmaster for his son’s Boy Scout troop.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Barretta) Laisure; whom he married July 14, 1973; their sons Brian Laisure of Kalamazoo, MI, and Bradley Laisure of Mansfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Marilyn Laisure.

Though no public services will be held, his family wishes his memory, his stories, and his fun personality will be held dear to your heart. They will hold private interment services in Greenlawn Cemetery in Columbus. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, Mansfield is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory are encouraged to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

