EMILY BAER

DELAWARE — Emily Hoenig Baer, 82, of Delaware, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born on February 6, 1939 in Ashland, KY to the late Clarence and Sally Hoenig.

She graduated from Ashland High School (KY), where she was the senior prom queen. She attended the University of Kentucky and Ohio Wesleyan University. In addition to raising a family, she worked in banking and higher education. She loved her role as a pastor’s wife, and she was a key person in seven United Methodist churches.

Emily was a sincere person of her faith. She loved family, friends, music, luncheon groups, Christmas, cooking, attending basketball games, traveling, Candlewood Lake Cottage, home, and encouraging young people. She was a member of Peachblow United Methodist, the Delaware Historical Society, and several women’s groups and fitness club.

Emily was a wonderful wife, loving mother and grandmother, sister-in-law, and loyal friend.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Joel Baer, her children Jeff Poore, Amy Poore, Bethany Poore, and Julie (Ray) Poore, stepchildren David (Patty) Baer, Douglas (Ginger) Baer, and Jennifer (Dan) Horman, grandchildren and step-grandchildren Max, Keifer, Anastasia, Zachary, Brooke, Tasha, Megan, Jakob, Tasha, Devin, and Kaleb, sister-in-law Cindy (Ed) Parrott, nieces and nephews Robert, Kevin, Sara, and Steven, great-grandchild Charlie, great-nieces Lilly, Alex, and Avery, and great-nephew Alex. She will be missed by all!

A celebration of Emily’s life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., with service at 2 p.m. at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Home Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214.