Beverly Ann Ray (Nelson) passed away on September 13, 2021, at 79 years of age at her home in Lithia, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Born to Thomas and Mary Nelson in Delaware, Ohio, on September 10, 1942, Beverly loved and served her parents, husband, siblings, children, grandchildren, extended family and her beloved pets.

Beverly is survived by her husband Stanley D. Ray of 54 years, children Stacie Avner (Sean), Kirk Ray, Brett Ray, siblings James Nelson (Candace), Thomas Nelson, William Nelson (Marilou), and Patricia Russell (James), cherished grandchildren Evan, Payton, Emma, Sydney, Gracie, and Addison, and too many nieces and nephews to name.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Nelson, brothers Joseph and Michael Nelson, and her uncle Bud, all whom she loved deeply.

In her youth, Bev worked in the insurance industry and bakery trades. After these vocations, she fulfilled her calling to be a wife, mother, grandmother, and professional homemaker. She did all of these with an exemplary degree of joy, dedication and success. Her entire family is eternally grateful for her selflessness.

Beverly will be remembered for her gentle and steadfast love, loyalty, graciousness, heart for pouring into others, physical and emotional strength, and of course her wry sense of humor. Beverly was gifted with an enormous heart for mothering and loving family, friends, pets, and many times, even strangers.

Outside of her direct family, Bev leaves behind her best friend Alice Mahoney, beloved pets Roxy (a goofy Pug-Beagle mix), and four crazy cats (Lorenzo, Gypsy, Ava and Tux). Over her life, Bev served, befriended, mothered, and loved many other animals including livestock, fowl, birds, dogs, cats, hamsters, guinea pigs and many fish. Most importantly, she loved her family unconditionally.

We are reluctantly happy, yet grateful and joyous, to welcome Beverly home to be with God and her mother, father, siblings, and close friends in eternity. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, LifePath Hospice and the American Cancer Society.

Beverly’s life will be celebrated at noon on Friday, October 22nd, with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church in Delaware, Ohio, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery.