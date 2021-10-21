JANICE FOOS

Janice Lee Foos, 76 of near Magnetic Springs, died Wednesday morning October 19, 2021 at her home. She was born April 25, 1945 in Bellefontaine to the late John Jr. and Ruth H. (White) Rider.

Janice was a 1963 graduate the Richwood High School. She then married Samuel J. Foos on March 21, 1964 at the Richwood First United Methodist Church.

A hard-working farm wife, Janice was head combine operator. She was a member of Farm Bureau and the Marysville Young Farmers. She had been a 4-H advisor and had formerly worked at Toujours in Delaware for her daughter.

Janice was a member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church. She had been active as a Sunday School Teacher and worked with Bible School at Magnetic Springs United Methodist Church. She had currently been attending Marysville Grace.

Janice and Sam were proud members of the International Ford Retractable Club. Sam would like to invite anyone willing to drive their vintage car to calling hours in honor of Janice (weather permitting).

Sam and Janice enjoyed spending the last 12 winters in Florida with family and friends.

Surviving is her husband Samuel J. Foos, their children: Bill Foos of Richwood and Jennifer (Matt) Furer of Marysville; grandchildren: Shelby and Samantha Riley Furer; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joan (Rex) Sullinger and Dan (Darlene) Foos.

Funeral services will be held Monday October 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Clancy Cruise will officiate, burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Colony Cats, 2740 Festival Lane Dublin, Ohio 43017 and/or Heartland Hospice at 685 Delaware Ave., S. 300, Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.