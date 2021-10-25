DUBLIN — Mary Evelyn Kenton, 84 of Dublin passed away at home on October 23, 2021. She was born August 2, 1937 in Springfield, Missouri to the late Lloyd Dill and Gladys Dill (Hughes).

Mary is survived by sons Stuart Owens of Dublin, Donovan (Tanya) Kenton of St. Charles, MO; daughter Tamaria (Jim) Sites of Hilliard; and her beloved grandchildren Rebecca Owens, Evan Sites, Emma and Sam Kenton and Julia Lees. She is also survived by brothers David (Jane), Lloyd (Janice) and Robert (Jeanie) Dill.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Kenton.

She retired from Delaware City School where she worked as a Library Aide. After retirement, she applied her creative talents to sewing quilts for the Hilliard United Methodist Church’s charitable initiatives. Mary was a great supporter of The Ohio State University football program. She loved talking with friends and family except at game time. She was an avid reader, an exceptional baker, a great Halloween costume designer, and was always willing to help someone in need. She will be sorely missed.

A private interment is planned.