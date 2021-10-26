DELAWARE — Vadie “Roland” Deel, 83, of Delaware passed away early Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 28, 1938 in Grundy, Virginia to the late Willoughby and Marida Deel. On November 22, 1973, he married the love of his life Betty Chafin.

Roland worked for Denison Hydraulics in Delaware and later Ranco Manufacturing in Plain City. He attended Lake Street Church of God and enjoyed fishing, baseball and football games and spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Betty; sons, Anthony (Debbie) Deel of Texas, Timothy (Dena Piper) Deel of Marion, and Steven (Terrie) Hubbard of Marengo; daughter, Cinda Lou (Donald) Norris of Ashley; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; brother, Howard Deel of Delaware; sisters, Doshie Ratliff and Martha Rice, both of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roland was also preceded in death by his brothers Patrick, Woodrow and Marlin Deel and his sisters Phoebe O’Quin, Melissa Pyles and Mary Shortridge.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Roland’s life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dan Maurer officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Roland’s memory may be made to the donor’s choice of charity.

Contributions in Roland's memory may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Deel family.