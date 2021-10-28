DELAWARE — John T. Nelson III, 50, of Delaware, Ohio passed away, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Grady Memorial from complications of COVID-19. John was born July 6, 1971 to John T. Nelson, Jr. and late Amy (Fish) Nelson.

Following high school, John went on to have a career in the construction industry; assisting with fireproofing and blowing commercial insulation. John was an avid traveler. He traveled many places around the world. When he wasn’t traveling, you could find him inside behind a stove or outside on the grill. John enjoyed everything there was about cooking. He loved trying all types of exotic foods and finding different ways to make any type of food his own.

John also loved to fish and go camping. The more rugged the camping the better.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer “Jenny” Swinarski, whom he married in February of 2005. His two children Veronica and Raymond Nelson; two sisters, Debbie (Larry) Sears and Tina Clark; close aunt, Kathy (Darrel) Cantrell; three nieces, Jerika Milliron-Risner, Stefanie Clarke, and Stacy Clarke; and many other cousins, family members, and close friends.

A service to honor John’s life will begin at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Burial to follow in Oller Cemetery. The Robinson Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nelson family. To leave a condolence, or to share a memory, please visit www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.