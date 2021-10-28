DELAWARE — Nelson Eugene Smith, 65, of Delaware passed away Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born March 13, 1956 in Delaware to the late Orville “Dad” and Winifred (Thomas) Smith and later graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1975. On December 31, 1988 he married the love of his life Priscilla Lewis.

Nelson worked for Grumman Flxible, BTMC, Long John Silver’s and Carriage Towne. A member of the AmVets Post #104, he was an avid Michigan fan and enjoyed watching TV.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 33 years Priscilla Lewis Smith; daughter Nelsonya Smith and her fiance’ Bryan Covic; grandson who was his heart Jharen Blankenship; his brothers James “Jimmy” (Linda) Smith of Springfield and Reece Smith of Delaware; brother-in-law George “Mack” (Marie) Cloud; sisters-in-law Ann King and Carol Cloud; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Community Room.

To share a fond memory of Nelson or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.