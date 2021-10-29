DELAWARE — Darla Marie Quail, 46, of Delaware passed away Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville after a short illness.

She was born April 14, 1975 in Concord, California to Brent and Jean (Harmeyer) Stojkov and later graduated from Clayton Valley High School in 1994. On February 15, 2003 she married the love of her life, John Quail.

Darla was a realtor for Coldwell Banker Realty in Delaware and Central Ohio for the past 5 years. Detail-oriented, she had a strong desire to treat people fairly and had an eye for design and vision for transforming properties. She went above and beyond for her client families.

She was a devoted, faithful and active member and volunteer of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary School in Delaware including SPICE, Respect Life and Friends of St. Mary School. She was also instrumental in the revival of the St. Mary Craft Bazaar. A devoted wife and loving mother, she enjoyed helping others and spending time with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 18 years John; children Samuel, Hannah and Noah; her father Brent Stojkov of Delaware; brothers Aaron (Tracy) Stojkov of Ostrander and Blaise (Kelly) Stojkov of Delaware; sister Cara (Dale) Kent of Vacaville, California; numerous nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.

Darla was preceded in death by her infant son Matthew and her mother Jean.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware with Fr. Brett Garland officiating. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.stmarylivestream.com OR www.facebook.com/stmarydelaware.

The St. Mary Bereavement Committee will then host a luncheon in the St. Mary School Commons immediately following the services.

Contributions in Darla’s memory may be made to SPICE or Friends of St. Mary School.

