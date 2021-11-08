ROSE MARIE ‘ROSIE’ HAYES

Rose Marie “Grandma Rosie” Hayes, 95 of Sunbury, and formerly of Ashley passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at Country View of Sunbury surrounded by her loving family.

Born February 1, 1926 in Marion, Ohio. Daughter to the late John & Ada (Chapman) Freet. Rosie attended Buckeye Valley East High School and graduated from there in 1944. Rosie met the love of her life George William Hayes. They married and started a family together. Rosie stayed home and raised the children and took care of the home while George worked. Rosie and George spent over 45 years together before his passing in 1992. Rosie was a devout Christian and attended Christ the King Worship Center in Delaware for numerous years.

Rosie was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Laverna “Sally” Holtz, Freda Weiser, Donna Martin, Opal Nichols, Dorothy Lang, Mary Cowles, Doris Shaw, and brother Jacob Ruggles.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Kenneth Lynn (Evangeline) Hayes; daughter Sharon (Denis) D’Eredita; grandchildren Nicholas and Kayden D’Eredita.

Rosie enjoyed fishing, sewing, and mowing the field. She also enjoyed going to church and worshiping. She had fond memories of working with her sister Freda on the farm. Rosie was a very hard worker and was dedicated to her family. She was kind, loving, and a mother, grandmother, and aunt to everyone she knew. Rosie has planted many seeds for The Lord that are bearing fruit. Rest now, good and faithful servant.

Pastor Andy Freeman will officiate funeral services on Tuesday November 9 at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 4701 US- 23, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Westfield Cemetery, in Westfield, Ohio. The family asks that everyone be responsible during the COVID-19 pandemic, as masks are not required, but encouraged.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions and Rosie’s name may be directed towards Nationwide Children Hospital, 700 Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, 43205, or to make a special offering to your local church.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.