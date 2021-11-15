RICHARD LEE ‘RICK’ BALL JR.

DELAWARE — Richard Lee Ball Jr., 59, of Delaware, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 with his family by his side, after a year-long battle.

Born July 9, 1962 in Delaware, Ohio, the son of Richard & Martha Louise (Bentley) Ball. Rick graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1980, and went on to attend The Ohio State University, Marion Branch. He left college to join the United States Army, he was honorably discharged for his services.

Rick was a hard worker, and was never without a job, starting early, he worked for fast food establishments. More recently he worked for Abrasive Technology as a custom service representative, and he was with them for 20 plus years before leaving and working for Express Scripts who he worked for, for over 14 years, and sometimes was working two jobs.

Rick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Sherman & Blanche Ball; maternal grandmother Mae Skeens; uncles Sherman Ball Jr., Ed Spohn; and aunts Mary Corvin, and Annette Gussler.

He is survived by his parents Richard & Martha Ball Sr.; brother Randy Ball; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.

Rick was a quiet and reserved man, and always had a positive outlook on life. Rick enjoyed anything to do with History. He enjoyed reading books and watching movies about WWII. Rick would spend time at Barnes and Noble, and would always leave with purchasing at least one book. Rick also enjoyed building model tanks and ships. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes Football team. Those close to Rick will remember him as the serious, and strong-willed individual that he was.

Chaplain Tanner Fixari will officiate a funeral service for Rick at 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends will call from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial at Africa Cemetery will take place at a later date.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses at Riverside Methodist Hospital for their care for Rick over the past year.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.