DELAWARE — Larry D. Balch, 79, of Delaware passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 22, 1942 in Columbus to the late Walter and Pauline (Budd) Balch and attended Willis High School. On April 1, 1961, he married the love of his life Marjorie Gongwer.

Together they shared over 60 years of marriage.

Larry worked for several area grocers and then later retired from Anheuser-Busch in Columbus after 26 years. He was a devoted and faithful member of the Richland Road Church of Christ in Marion, where he was a former deacon. He enjoyed watching movies, Star Trek and James Bond. He also loved cars and playing euchre, when able.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marjorie; children, Rick (Molly) Balch of Marysville, Steve (Lisa A.) Balch of Westerville, Christine (Ramie) Robinson of West Mansfield, Lisa (Bob) Heimbigner of Marysville, and Amy (Matt) Ice of West Mansfield; 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; brother, Jim Balch of Delaware; cousin and best friend, Bob Gale of Sun City, Arizona; brother-in-laws, Tony Gongwer of Florida and Troy Gongwer of Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Anna Balch.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 3–7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Larry’s life will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. with his son Rick Balch and his grandson Cody Balch officiating. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by logging into www.Facebook.com/DelawareSFH/.

Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to NWOCYC or Way of Life Christian Camp; envelopes available at the funeral home.

